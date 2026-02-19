Three big multinationals pay almost half of our corporation taxes

The Department of Finance in Dublin. Just three corporate groups are estimated to account for around a half of all corporation tax receipts in Ireland, according to the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Just three companies were responsible for almost half the corporation tax collected by the State in 2024, according to a report by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Our inner idiot feeds AI training models for free and we don’t even realise it, writes our tech columnist Emmet Ryan.

After years of legal wrangling, the Supreme Court has decided that the six Harry Clarke windows in the Bewley’s cafe on Grafton Street are owned by Johnny Ronan’s property group.

Has the Dublin office market turned a corner? Cantillon offers a view in the wake of Irish real estate investor Iput raising €175 million in new equity.

Are we inadvertently putting our security at risk by deploying a range of smart devices in our homes? Ciara O’Brien outlines six key steps to securing your smart home from cyber thieves.

Could Simon Harris’s savings scheme for the ‘middle classes’ prove to be a sound investment? Listen | 38:27

In our tech review this week, Ciara O’Brien tries out the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link+ photo printer.

Recent complaints about the Residential Tenancies Board’s social media posts are proof that public bodies cannot win, writes Cantillon.

Pay rises are stalling or slowing sharply as employers trim costs and slow recruitment, new figures from Morgan McKinley show.

