Leopardstown seeks potential partners for hotel and arena

State agency Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) is seeking talks with potential partners to build a hotel and sports or entertainment arena at Leopardstown Racecourse.

HRI recently revealed that it was weighing both projects to underpin horse racing at the Dublin track and further tap the 260-acre venue’s potential.

The organisation is seeking developers, investors and operators for pre-market consultations on the possibility of building the hotel and arena there, through Etenders, the State’s procurement website.

HRI’s ads state that it wishes to consult “based on informal discussions with market suppliers” to give the agency a greater understanding of the options available to Leopardstown.

The ads explain that HRI wants to engage with both hotel, and sports and/or entertainment arena operators, developers and investors, “to better understand the potential for such a facility on the Leopardstown campus” and how it would support racing and enhance the track as a flagship destination.

Paul Dermody, chief executive, HRI Racecourses, said on Monday that the consultation marked a significant step in realising Leopardstown’s full potential.

“We are engaging openly with leading international developers, investors and operators to understand how best to bring forward a transformative project in one of Dublin’s most strategically located and high-profile destinations,” he added.

“Our objective at this stage is to listen, to test the depth of market interest and to ensure that any future procurement process is informed, ambitious and commercially robust.”

HRI recently met trainers, jockeys and horse racing industry representatives, along with businesses and communities close to Leopardstown, to consult on a master plan for the Dublin racecourse.

The organisation has already agreed to sell fellow State body, the Land Development Agency, land at the Carrickmines end of the site to build 850 social and affordable homes.

There is a growing appetite for a high-quality arena and hotel in the area, according to HRI.

Located less than 10km from Dublin city centre, close to the M50 motorway, Luas tram service and other public transport links, Leopardstown’s neighbours include Microsoft, Bank of America and numerous enterprises in a nearby businesses park.

The track hosts racing on 23 days a-year, including premier contests on the flat and over jumps.

More than 36,000 people attended the Dublin Racing Festival there over the Sunday and Monday of St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend, despite weather forcing it to postpone one day’s racing for 48 hours.

The festival is a landmark national hunt meeting, luring horses and fans from both sides of the Irish Sea.