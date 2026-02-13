Swiss giant ABB acquires Dublin-based Permium Power

ABB is the world’s biggest supplier of industrial motors and power grids

Swiss energy and tech conglomerate ABB has agreed to acquire Dublin-based electrical engineering consultancy Permium Power.

ABB, the world’s biggest supplier of industrial motors and power grids, said the acquisition would “strengthen its advisory capabilities across its customer base in Europe”.

“As electrification demands grow and grid environments become more dynamic, customers increasingly require deeper systems-level advisory expertise,” it said.

The financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, Premium Power employs more than 40 staff, providing “power system studies, grid compliance and dynamic modelling, arc flash and electrical safety assessments, power quality audits, electrical design and risk management training.”

Mananging director Paula O’Neill said: “For more than two decades, Premium Power has built its reputation by helping customers solve complex electrical challenges with technical rigor and independence.”

“Joining ABB allows us to take that expertise further — scaling system-level impact across Europe while preserving the engineering depth and customer focus that define our business," she said.

ABB said the acquisition would strengthen its ability to support critical industries, especially data centre operators and pharmaceutical manufacturers, “in planning, de-risking, and modernising their electrical infrastructure — helping ensure resilient operations and long-term performance."

President of ABB’s electrification service division Stuart Thompson said: “The acquisition of Premium Power strengthens our ability to advise customers on complex power systems, grid connection and compliance challenges.”

“This expertise is increasingly essential for critical industries such as data centers and pharmaceutical manufacturing, where reliability is paramount,” he said.

“Expanding and modernising electrical systems — from grid connection through to on-site infrastructure — is central to energy resilience, ensuring reliable power as demand grows and energy networks become more complex," he said.

“Combined with ABB’s execution and service capabilities, we can help customers design, de-risk and deliver better energy systems that are built to perform today and adapt for tomorrow,” he added.