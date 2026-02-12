Two years to ratify Mercosur trade deal and the risks of a smart home

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said it could take two years to fully ratify the Mercosur trade deal. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Minister for Public Enterprise Peter Burke has conceded the EU-Mercosur trade deal, seen by many as a hedge against US tariffs, may take up to two years to ratify. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

It is too early to say whether Government attempts to lure investors back into the Irish property market are working, the head of Dublin estate agent Hooke and MacDonald has told Eoin Burke-Kennedy. Despite a pickup in new home completions, Ken MacDonald said the vast majority of the 12,047 apartments completed in 2025 were commenced in the 2022-2024 period.

Shares in Smurfit Westrock jumped more than 10 per cent in New York after the Irish-led packaging firm reported strong results and an upbeat medium-term forecast. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

Making your home “smart” with anything from internet-connected lightbulbs to fridges has been a hot topic in recent years. But what if all those devices left you open to hacking? Ciara O’Brien unpacks the issues at play in her column.

Austrian lender Bawag continues to be mentioned as a possible bidder for PTSB, but we hadn’t heard from Bawag’s chief executive on the deal up to now. That changed on Wednesday with that bank’s full year results. Cantilllon unpackxs what CEO Anas Abuzaakouk had to say, and also questions why companies are dumping phonelines in the name of AI.

In Technology, Chris Horn looks at Manna’s path to dominance when it comes to drone deliveries, while Ciara O’Brien reviews a portable smart heater.

The Government should introduce a domestic savings and investment account (SIA) to encourage long-term investment, strengthen household financial resilience, and help channel more Irish capital into productive investment, lobby group BPFI has said. Colin Gleeson reports.

On Inside Business, host Ciaran Hancock discusses the proliferation of financial scams on social media with David McWilliams, whose image has been used without his knowledge to promote them online.

AIB has agreed a new pay deal following “intensive negotiations” with the Financial Services Union (FSU). Staff will receive a 3.5 per cent increase to their pay and a tax-free voucher of €1,000. Hugh Dooley reports.

Broadcaster Pat Kenny and his wife, Kathy, and their neighbours have won their long-running battle against plans to construct a five-storey, 104-unit nursing home on lands in Dalkey. Gordon Deegan has read An Coimisiun Pleanala’s decision.

Raisin, the fintech company that offers access to better savings rates in banks across Europe, has warned consumers about a new scam which sees potential victims being targeted through the mail with promises of rates that seem too good to be true. Conor Pope has the details.

