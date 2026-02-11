Business

AIB workers to receive up to 3.5% pay rise after agreement with union

FSU recommend its members accept the deal following ‘intensive negotiations’

AIB has agreed a 3.5 per cent pay deal with the Financial Services Union. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times logos logo
Hugh Dooley
Wed Feb 11 2026 - 14:212 MIN READ

AIB has agreed a new pay deal following “intensive negotiations” with the Financial Services Union (FSU). Staff will receive a 3.5 per cent increase to their pay and a tax-free voucher of €1,000.

The agreement, which must still be voted through by the bank’s staff, recommends an increase of 3.5 per cent of which half is subject to performance.

The deal will benefit lower-paid employees more due to a condition establishing a minimum increase of €1,500, which could see some lower-paid workers get a raise of 5 per cent.

The union is set to ballot workers on the agreement. It will open on Friday, February 13th and run for a two-week period.

If accepted, the agreement will come into affect on April 1st. The bank said the pay deal was separate to any negotiations over hybrid working.

AIB said it also includes a commitment to ongoing change and co-operation during the period covered by the agreement, which is understood to be one year.

David McCormack, AIB’s chief people officer, said the company was “pleased to propose a pay agreement which recognises [staff’s] important and valuable contribution”.

“This deal ensures our colleagues, particularly our lowest paid, are duly rewarded for the efforts they go to in building a more sustainable future for our 3.4 million customers and the communities we serve.”

AIB said it also offered “a wide range of benefits including variable remuneration, full private healthcare cover, a market leading pension scheme and enhanced leave supports”.

Gareth Murphy, FSU’s head of industrial relations and organising, said: “Following intensive negotiations over the last two weeks, we have reached a set of pay proposals to put forward to members in AIB to ballot. “These are recommended and supported by the FSU.”

