Meininger Hotels plans 232-room hotel in Dublin’s Liberties for 2028

A rendering of the planned hotel. Meininger Hotels to enter the Irish market in April 2028. Photograph: Salamisso Developments

European hospitality group Meininger Hotels is set to enter the Irish market with a new, seven-storey hotel in Dublin’s Liberties.

The new 8,163sq m hotel is set to have 811 beds spread across seven storeys. It is scheduled to open in April 2028.

The hotel’s 232 rooms will follow its “hybrid concept, a combination of hotel and hostel” and be comprised of 75 double rooms, 33 triple rooms, 91 quadruple rooms, and 33 six-bed rooms. Both public and private rooms are expected to be offered.

Their hybrid model is said to combine the “service and comfort” of an hotel with the self-service element of a hostel, including a shared kitchen and a play area. Meininger hotels are typically budget offerings, with the focus on having a central location.

Company chief executive Ajit Menon said the firm aimed to “offer our guests an attractive, centrally located accommodation at a fair price”.

He said the new location will strengthen the company’s position in the British and Irish market and was an “important component” of its European growth strategy. The development is in response to the “strong demand and limited capacity in the local hotel sector,” he added.

The development will be carried out by Irish and UK developer Salamisso, the successor to Gilmer Properties.

Planning permission for a 261-room hotel at the site at Molyneux Yard and Engine Alley in Dublin 8 is currently held by Midsal Homes, a Salamisso subsidiary. An extension of planning permission was granted by Dublin City Council in October. A High Court charge over the site between Midsal and Swiss real estate firm Necron Group was reportedly vacated in September.

[ Hotels: 2025 deal volumes on course for a record-breaking €1.7bnOpens in new window ]

Well-known developer Frank Gilmer of Salamisso Developments said the company was “delighted to partner with Meininger Hotels on their first development in Dublin, located in The Liberties – an area undergoing significant regeneration and investment”.

He echoed the sentiment that the development comes in response to “strong demand for high-quality, well-connected accommodation” and said the hybrid hotel concept would fit with Dublin’s visitor base.

Menon said the group’s goal was to expand across the European market and to establish additional locations “while maintaining quality and sustainability without compromise”.

The hospitality group is actively developing hotels in seven other locations; Edinburgh, Barcelona, Strasbourg, Kiel, Tel Aviv, Madrid, and Porto. In addition to the planned new hotel in Dublin, this will add to the company’s 36 hotels.

The group said it has a “medium-term target” of having 50 locations across Europe, but stressed its focus on “carefully planned hotel projects rather than rapid mass openings”.

The group’s bed count stands at 20,500 beds across 26 European cities including Cologne, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Milan, Paris, Rome, and Vienna.