ECB keeps rates unchanged despite stronger euro

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB), in Frankfurt, Germany. The European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady for a fifth straight meeting on Thursday despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and a marked strengthening of the euro which may be cooling inflation faster than expected. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

The European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady for a fifth straight meeting on Thursday despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and a marked strengthening of the euro which may be cooling inflation faster than expected.

Policymakers kept the bank’s headline deposit rate unchanged at 2 per cent.

While insisting the bloc’s economy remains resilient with low unemployment and solid private sector balance sheets they cautioned that the wider outlook was “still uncertain, owing particularly to ongoing global trade policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.”

The ECB’s decision came after data on Wednesday ⁠showed euro zone inflation fell to 1.7 per cent in January, undershooting the ECB’s 2 per cent target, as lower energy costs and a stronger euro kept a lid on consumer price rises.

The decision also comes against an increasingly volatile geopolitical backdrop with US president Donald Trump starting the year by ousting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and threatening to annex Greenland.

This has prompted a further weakening of the dollar against the euro which has the potential to damage EU exports in an already weak economy.

Is it time Ireland abolished mandatory retirement? Listen | 31:16

There is also a risk it could pull inflation further below the 2 per cent target rate.

Focus ⁠will now shift to ECB president Christine Lagarde’s post meeting comments.

“This is one of those occasions when central banks need a good sense of balance to weigh the negatives against the positives,” Deutsche Bank‘s chief European economist Mark Wall said.

“Leaving policy rates unchanged feels the right thing to do. There are external vulnerabilities, but there is also domestic resilience, helped in part by Germany’s defence and infrastructure spending,” he said.

Markets expect the ECB to keep interest rates on hold for the whole of 2026 before delivering a hike midway through 2027.

In a research note this week, Deutsche Bank acknowledged there was still the faint possibility of a further rate cut this year.

“But the case for a further easing of monetary policy has not been proven yet,” it said.

Separately the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, but only after an unexpectedly narrow 5-4 vote, and ​it said it expected a future cut if a sharp fall in inflation due in the coming months proved not to be a blip.