Ballygowan to sponsor Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in €1m deal

Richard Atkinson, chief Ryder Cup officer at the European Tour Group, Sian Young, sustainable business and corporate affairs director of Britvic Ireland, and Kevin Donnelly, managing director of Britvic Ireland. Photograph: Don Moloney

Ballygowan is to pay in the region of €1 million as part of a deal to be an official sponsor of the 2027 Ryder Cup, which will be hosted at Adare Manor, Co Limerick, in September.

The brand, which is part of the Britvic Ireland group, is sourced and bottled in Newcastle West, about 30 minutes from Adare Manor. The partnership is structured as a bespoke, Ireland-only agreement.

While the company declined to comment on the value of the deal, The Irish Times understands it be worth in the region of €1 million.

Ballygowan will be the exclusive water category partner for the competition, which will be one of the largest sporting events staged in Ireland.

As part of the deal, Ballygowan water will be provided to players, officials, volunteers and attendees throughout the world’s most prestigious team golfing event.

The 2027 Ryder Cup is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators and a global television audience of hundreds of millions.

The announcement also marks a return to the Ryder Cup for Ballygowan, which previously served as official water sponsor when Ireland last hosted the event at The K Club in 2006. Ballygowan has also been a partner of the Amgen Irish Open on the DP World Tour since 2006.

Kevin Donnelly, managing director of Britvic Ireland, said the group was proud of the agreement. “This partnership reflects Ballygowan’s heritage, its local roots in Limerick, and its long-standing connection with professional golf,” he said.

“Given that Ballygowan is bottled and sourced just 24km from Adare Manor, this is a unique opportunity to support one of the world’s greatest sporting events in a way that is local, practical, and sustainable.”

[ Extortionate prices are part and parcel of the Ryder Cup – Adare Manor will be no differentOpens in new window ]

Richard Atkinson, chief Ryder Cup officer at the European Tour Group, said: “The Ryder Cup is one of the most iconic events in world sport, and we are delighted to welcome Ballygowan back as an Official Supporter for 2027.

“Ballygowan’s strong Irish heritage, its local Limerick source and its proven track record at the Ryder Cup make it a natural partner as the event returns to Ireland for its 100th anniversary.”