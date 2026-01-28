Retail sales fall in December amid Christmas dip

Retail sales fell slightly in December, data from the Central Statistics Office showed, as consumers remained cautious amid lingering concerns over the cost of living.

The seasonally adjusted annual volume of retail sales was 0.1 per cent lower compared to December 2024, dragged down by a decline in the sales of books and newspapers, and a fall-off in clothing sales.

The December data is traditionally seen as an indicator of how willing consumers were to spend in the run up to Christmas – the key time of year for most retailers.

A 9.4 per cent decline in the sale of books, newspapers and stationery, along with a 4.4 per cent fall in clothing and footwear contributed to the dip in sales. However, the motor trades showed a 7.8 per cent rise in sales year on year, while non-specialised stores added 0.5 per cent.

Excluding the motor trade, that annual decline accelerated to 0.9 per cent year on year.

Month on month, retail sales fell 0.4 per cent in volume compared with November, while value was down 0.2 per cent. Volumes were influenced by a 9 per cent decline in the sales of books, newspapers and stationery, while fuel also decreased by 2.6 per cent, and hardware, paints and glass declined by 2.5 per cent. That was partially offset by a 2 per cent increase in the sales of electrical goods, and a 1.7 per cent rise in the food and beverage sector.

Excluding motor trade, which saw a rise in volume of 2.5 per cent, monthly sales volumes fell 0.8 per cent and value was unchanged.

However, the value of sales increased by 1.5 per cent year on year, lifted by the motor trade. When that was discounted, the increase moderated 0.8 per cent.

Consumer sentiment took a hit in 2025, with the Credit Union consumer index for December at 61.2, markedly lower than the previous year.

The report’s author Austin Hughes said that while the Irish economy was still growing strongly, the jobs market was slowing. The data pointed to a slowdown in job creation while there were ongoing warnings about losses of jobs in the tech sector.

Sentiment edged higher in January but remained well down on a year earlier as “nervousness” continued to dominate the mood of Irish shoppers.