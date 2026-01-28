Health insurer VHI announces fresh price hike averaging 3%

Health insurer VHI has announced a price hike which will see the cost of some family policies climb by in excess of €400 a year.

Health insurer VHI has announced a price hike which will see the cost of some family policies climb by in excess of €400 a year.

The State’s largest health insurance provider said the average price increase across its policies would be 3 per cent with the hike set to come into effect from March 1st.

Anyone with a renewal date before then will not be impacted by the increase until early next year.

The company said the increase was necessary “to ensure that we continue to meet the healthcare needs of our members”.

In a statement it said the cost of delivering healthcare “continues to rise as more people access essential healthcare services and the cost of providing those services increases”.

The statement said that last year it saw private hospital claims costs rise by approximately 13 per cent and the volume of private hospital claims increase by approximately 8 per cent compared to 2024, reflecting the continued increase in demand and the higher cost of delivering care.

[ Level Health plays the Grinch with festive price riseOpens in new window ]

Increasing costs across the healthcare sector both in Ireland and internationally are being driven by factors such as medical inflation, an ageing population, and the introduction of new drugs, technologies, and procedures, the statement added. “We have seen an increase in the number of members accessing healthcare and this increased demand contributes to higher healthcare costs.”

The company said that its AdvancedCare Day to Day plan for two adults and two children would be climbing from €6,523.44 annually to €6,946.57 a monthly increase of €35.26 while the cost of its FirstCare 500 Day-to-Day plan for a family is to go up from €2,473.96 to €2,604.45, a month increase of €10.87.

Old order ‘not coming back’ as Trump overshadows World Economic Forum Listen | 12:54

Managing director of VHI Aaron Keogh said that while the biggest contributors to overall claims costs continue to be cancer care, orthopaedic treatments, cardiac care, digestive conditions and psychiatric care, its members “have access to healthcare in more ways than ever before, not only in hospitals but also through day care and ambulatory settings.”

He said the “rising demand for healthcare and the increasing cost of delivering it mean that we must adjust our pricing accordingly.”

He recognised that health insurance is “a significant financial outlay for our members, so we will continue to provide a range of plans at different price points to suit differing needs and budgets.”

It is the third time in the last 12 months that the company has increased its prices with all the other leading providers rolling out multiple price increases over the same period.

addressing the latest price increase the Health Insurance Authority (HIA) said that while “insurers set prices based on factors such as medical inflation, claims costs and increased demand for healthcare, affordability must remain a priority”.

The authority’s chief executive Brian Lee said that it was “committed to providing consumers with clear, impartial information so they can make confident decisions about their cover. It’s a good idea to review your health insurance annually, as switching or adjusting your plan can lead to meaningful savings. Our free comparison tool can help you find the best value based on your needs.”