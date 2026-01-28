Business

Aer Lingus confirms Manchester base closure

Aer Lingus had been reviewing the future of its only English base

Aer Lingus is to close its Manchester base. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Barry O'Halloran
Wed Jan 28 2026 - 11:121 MIN READ

Aer Lingus has confirmed to trade unions that it plans to close its Manchester base, whose future has been in doubt for several weeks.

The Irish airline flies to US cities and Barbados from the British airport, where it employs around 200 pilots and cabin crew.

The company has been briefing unions representing those workers on Wednesday that it will close Manchester operations and end flights from March 31.

Aer Lingus has been consulting with staff since early this week in a process it warned could end in the base’s closure, although it had not confirmed that this would be the outcome.

The move will not affect services between Ireland and Manchester or Aer Lingus Regional flights there.

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
