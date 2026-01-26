Centra to create 500 new jobs and invest €27m in its store network

Centra managing director Luke Hanlon said the planned investment “builds on a strong performance in 2025”. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Convenience retailer Centra says it will invest €27 million in its store network and create more than 500 new jobs nationwide this year.

Centra says it serves more than 3.6 million customers a week. It has 500 stores across the State and directly employs approximately 12,000 people.

The investment and expansion programme will support new store openings, the refurbishment of 25 existing stores and the revamp of a further 40 locations during 2026, with investment in digital innovation and the evolution of store design and technology.

The announcement comes as Centra reported record sales of €2.2 billion for 2025, representing growth of 4.6 per cent year-on-year.

Its performance was driven by organic growth, continued expansion of its store network, targeted investment in store upgrades, as well as by its fresh food, own-brand, and on-the-go offerings, the company said.

Centra managing director Luke Hanlon said the retailer’s proposed investment “builds on a strong performance in 2025”.

“Looking ahead, our ambition is to grow our store network to 600 locations by 2030, enabling us to have a Centra in every community in Ireland,” he said.

“This reflects our vision for shaping the future of convenience retail in Ireland through innovation, fresh food leadership and investment in our stores and people. This will ensure we continue delivering a best-in-class convenience experience for customers nationwide.”

It cited the “standout success” of its recently introduced high-protein egg muffin, with over one million sold in its first year. Centra said its deli section experienced 7.4 per cent growth, with nearly 10 million chicken fillet rolls were prepared across Ireland in 2025.

Moo’d ice cream also performed strongly, with sales increasing by 15 per cent during the summer months. Frank & Honest coffee enjoyed sales growth of 10.9 per cent year-on-year with more than 26 million cups now sold annually.

Centra is expanding its range of functional beverages with the introduction of The Happy Pear gut health soda range, alongside continued growth in high-protein, high-fibre and nutrient-dense meal options such as Clean Cut Meals.