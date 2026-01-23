Intel shares plunge on poor forecast

The Intel logo is displayed on a sign in front of Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

Intel shares plunged as much as 14 per cent in late trading overnight after chief executive Lip-Bu Tan gave a lacklustre forecast and warned that the chipmaker was struggling with manufacturing problems.

First-quarter projections for revenue and earnings both fell well short of Wall Street estimates. A conference call with analysts, where Tan said it would take “time and resolve” to turn around the company, sent the shares down further.

At home, former minister for finance Paschal Donohoe reversed a decision that officials said could create “more of a level playing field” in the operation of the State’s €200 million-a-year bank levy.

In pre-budget advice drawn up by civil servants last September, Mr Donohoe was asked to consider a change to the methodology used to calculate the levy, which would have benefited PTSB. Jack Horgan-Jones reports.

This year’s World Economic Forum in Davos seemed to collapse into what physicists call a singularity, a point of infinite density from which nothing can escape. Its name was Donald Trump.

There were several crises overshadowing this year’s event – Russia’s war in Ukraine, AI bubble fears, revolution in Iran but the US president’s increasingly hostile stance on Greenland subsumed everything. Read Eoin Burke Kennedy’s full dispatch in Agenda.

Elsewhere, columnist Martin Wolf examines how US president Donald Trump is unravelling the global economic order.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has given the green light for 145 apartments in Kimmage, south Dublin, rejecting an appeal by local residents who had raised concerns around flooding, overlooking and flaws in the evaluation of the application. Hugh Dooley has the story.

Backlogs of up to 11 years in the delivery of new aircraft could hinder airlines’ growth in 2026, even as demand for air travel grows, according to Irish leasing company Avolon.

The Dublin-based group, one of the world’s top three aircraft leasing businesses, has predicted that low fuel prices and economic growth will push global airline profits to $41 billion (€35 billion) this year.

But the company says that carriers could “miss” growth opportunities as deliveries of new passenger jets from manufacturers including Airbus and Boeing lag orders. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Used car valuations have long been a dark art. A dealer circles your car and, like a Shaman, delivers a monetary value. No workings are shown, no mercy pleas heard. You are expected to accept it on faith.

Our motoring editor Michael McAleer talked to George Chaumon, CEO of US giant ACV Auctions, who talks about how his company is changing how cars are valued in our Interview of the Week.

In its latest financial stability report, the Central Bank of Ireland pointed to “a clear disconnect between economic uncertainty and the pricing of risk in financial markets.” The regulators, in other words, feel that even if markets remain buoyant, warning lights are flashing orange.

Financial markets are showing signs of stress, with concerns about the rise in stock market valuations based on the AI bubble. Cliff Taylor runs his eye over what to watch in Smart Money.

