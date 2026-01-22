Primark’s Christmas quarter sales fell 2.7%

The owner of Primark has said it is considering spinning off the retail chain from its food business after revealing a drop in its annual profits. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Associated British Foods, ‍which warned on ‍profit earlier this month, confirmed ‌on Thursday that underlying ⁠sales at its ‌Primark ​clothing ‍business fell 2.7 per cent in the Christmas ⁠quarter.

When AB ⁠Foods issued its ⁠profit warning on ‍January 8th, it published sales estimates for the 16 weeks ‌to January ‌3rd. Final figures were published ‌on Thursday.

The warning, which sent AB Foods’ ⁠shares down 14 per cent, was due to weaker-than-expected Primark sales and ‌subdued ​demand ‍in the United States for its cooking oils and bakery ingredients.

It cast a shadow over the group’s plans to separate Primark from its ⁠food business, which includes grocery brands such as Ovaltine, Ryvita ⁠and Twinings, as well as ⁠major sugar, agriculture and ingredients units.

The group said in November it was conducting a review of its ‍structure and hoped to decide by April 21st when first-half results are reported. However, CEO George Weston said the “working assumption” was a separation would happen.

Thursday’s update made some adjustments from the January 8th statement.

Total retail revenue was up 4.2 per cent over the 16 weeks versus ‌a previous estimate ‌of up 4 per cent, sugar revenue was down 4.3 per cent versus a previous estimate of down 2 per cent, ingredients revenue ‌was down 2.9 per cent, versus a previous estimate of down 3 per cent, and agriculture ⁠revenue was down 4.1 per cent versus a previous estimate of down 4 per cent.

Grocery revenue was flat, confirming the previous estimate. - Reuters