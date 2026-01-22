New code of practice on part-time work signed into law

Minister of State for Employment Alan Dillon said part‑time work plays “a vital role in building a flexible and dynamic labour market”.

A revised code of practice on access to part-time working to support “flexible, inclusive and modern workplaces” has been signed into law.

Prepared by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), the updated code provides practical guidance to help employers and employees agree part-time arrangements.

It is aimed at expanding flexible working options and increasing labour‑market participation, particularly among parents, carers, older employees and students.

The Government said employers are encouraged to review their policies and publish gender‑balanced data on the take‑up of flexible working to promote transparency.

It said part‑time work remains a “key flexible option” alongside term‑time working, job‑sharing, compressed hours and remote working. It supports work–life balance, employee wellbeing and offers a “valuable pathway into or back into the labour market”.

The European Commission estimates that improving transitions between part‑time and full‑time work could add 2.3 million people to the labour supply.

“Part-time work supports a flexible, inclusive and dynamic labour market and can facilitate people to engage in work at various points in their life,” he said. “Part-time work can empower parents and carers to better balance the demands and quality of modern life.

“This revised code of practice will support employers and employees to facilitate part-time working arrangements by providing practical guidance and best practice in relation to part-time work.”

WRC director general Audrey Cahill said: “Access to part time employment opportunities plays a vital role for many employees today and particularly for those who are seeking to enter the jobs market while continuing to devote some of their time to other personal obligations.

“The revised code provides clearer guidance for employers and employees, supporting best practice in the implementation and management of part time working arrangements. I strongly encourage all stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the updated code.”

The code is underpinned by the Protection of Employees (Part‑Time Work) Act 2001, which ensures that part‑time employees cannot be treated less favourably than comparable full‑time employees and that all employee protections apply equally.