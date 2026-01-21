Property price inflation slowed to 6.6% in the year to November

National property price inflation slowed to 6.6 per cent in the year to November, down from the 7.2 per cent recorded in October, new data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

Property prices in Dublin rose by 5 per cent, while prices outside the capital were up by 7.9 per cent compared with November 2024.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to November was €384,000. The highest median price for a dwelling was €677,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, while the lowest was €190,000 in Donegal.

Trevor Grant, chairman of Irish Mortgage Advisors, said the fall in the rate of annual house price growth “could serve as a chink of light” to people who hope to buy a home this year.

“While house prices still remain unaffordable for many, if the rate of house price growth continues to slow down, home ownership could become a reality for more people this year,” he said.

“There needs to be a considerable and consistent fallback in the rate of house price growth if home ownership is to come within reach of the so many who are vying to get onto the property ladder.”

The national index is now 23.9 per cent above its highest level at the peak of the property boom in April 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 9.3 per cent higher than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 26.2 per cent higher than their May 2007 peak.

Property prices nationally have increased by 176.2 per cent from their trough in early 2013.

Dublin residential property prices have risen by 170.7 per cent from their February 2012 low, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 190.5 per cent higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.

House prices in Dublin rose by 4.8 per cent while apartment prices increased by 5.6 per cent. The highest house price growth was in Dublin City at 5.7 per cent while Fingal saw a rise of 3.7 per cent.

Outside of Dublin, house prices were up by 7.7 per cent and apartment prices rose by 10.5 per cent. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest growth in house prices was the midlands, covering Laois, Longford, Offaly, and Westmeath at 13.8 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, the midwest region, covering Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary, as well as the southeast region covering Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, both saw rises of 6 per cent.

Some 4,074 dwelling purchases by households were filed with the Revenue Commissioners at a total value of €1.8 billion. These purchases were made up of 3,166 existing dwellings and 908 new dwellings. Revenue data shows there were 1,589 first-time buyer purchases in November.

Fiona McMahon, senior mortgage advisor at NFP Ireland said the ongoing increase in house prices means many buyers will “continue to face significant affordability issues”, particularly first-time buyers in areas where demand remains high and new supply is still falling short.

“In line with increasing house prices, the value of mortgage approvals has reached record levels in recent months, with recent figures showing the value of mortgage approvals is now more than four times what it was in 2015,” she said.

“This – and the current rate environment – makes it all the more important for mortgage borrowers to do their utmost to get the best mortgage deal they can as substantial savings could be up for grabs.”