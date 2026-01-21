Business

Local support for ballroom plan at Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort

Development will bring significant benefits to the local area by enhancing the functionality of the property, says local

Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort is planning to build a ballroom. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
Gordon Deegan
Wed Jan 21 2026 - 17:072 MIN READ

Plans to construct a new permanent ballroom at Donald Trump’s Trump Doonbeg golf resort in west Clare “represents positive plan-led development that supports local employment”.

That is according to local Fianna Fáil councillor, Rita McInerney, one of those supporting the ballroom proposal that will have the capacity to accommodate 320 guests.

Four submissions have been lodged with Clare County Council on the proposal, of which three are locally based, all of which are in favour of the scheme.

The show of local support for TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd’s scheme coincides with US President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, a director of TIGL Ireland Enterprises, making a private visit to the resort this week.

In his role as president of the Local Links Golf Club, Doonbeg, Michael Waters told the council that “this development will bring significant benefits to the local area by enhancing the functionality of the property”.

“I am confident that it will have a positive impact on the wider community. The addition of the ballroom will strengthen the resort’s role as a key economic driver for Doonbeg and west Clare.”

Cllr McInerney said the application “proposes a significant investment in the renewal and enhancement of the hotel’s event and function facilities”.

“The proposal represents a clear commitment to the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of one of west Clare’s most significant tourism and employment anchors.” she said.

TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd has also lodged a companion application for other upgrade works at the resort. Cllr McInerney states that, taken together, these applications represent positive plan-led development that supports local employment and indirect economic activity.

“From a community perspective, continued reinvestment in this facility has clear knock-on benefits for local suppliers, trades, accommodation providers and the wider hospitality sector across the region,” she said.

Doonbeg Tidy Towns has also lodged a submission backing permission for the proposed ballroom development.

The sole objector to date is Liam Madden, of Convent Rd, Longford who said the proposed developments would cause significant effects on this, the most protected of all EU sites.

