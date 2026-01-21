Liquidators appointed to Irish arm of footwear brand Russell & Bromley

The High Court has appointed joint provisional liquidators to the footwear brand Russell & Bromley which operates two stores and two concessions in Ireland and employs 33. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The High Court has appointed joint provisional liquidators to the footwear brand Russell & Bromley which operates two stores and two concessions in Ireland and employs 33.

The company, which also sells handbags and accessories, operates a store in Grafton Street, Dublin, and another in Kildare Village, Co Kildare. It also has concessions in Brown Thomas in Cork and Arnotts in Dublin.

Founded in 1880 in England, the UK parent went into administration there but this week it was bought out of administration by Next for £3.8 million (€4.4 million) although 400 jobs are still likely to go and 33 shops were not included in the deal.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice David Nolan appointed Eamon Richardson and Kieran Wallace as joint provisional liquidators to Russell & Bromley (Ireland) Ltd on the application of the company whose directors are Andrew and Sebastian Bromely of London. Farwig Ltd of London is the parent.

In its petition, the company says it experienced net losses of some €649,000 in 2024 and now has a total balance sheet deficit of some €2.1 million.

Similar to the UK stores, the Irish outlets have experienced difficult trading conditions in recent years and has been loss-making. It has relied on the UK parent and Russell and Bromley Ltd for ongoing financial and operational support including the supply of branded stock.

Since commencing operations in Ireland in 2022, it has seen lower-than-expected traction in the Irish stores and faced challenges in gaining momentum in the two concession stores, it says.

In the light of the unsuccessful efforts to secure new investment and its inability to trade on a stand alone basis, it had become clear the company was insolvent and no longer able to trade as a going concern.

However, it says, when the provisional liquidators take control of the company, it is proposed to employ an agent to operate the Irish stores and concessions on a short term basis with a view to selling its remaining stock.

Employees were told on Wednesday in an online meeting of the commencement of collective redundancy proposals.

The company says the appointment of the provisional liquidators will facilitate the orderly wind down of its stores and concessions.

The case comes back before the court next month.