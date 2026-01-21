Kenmare flags $300m charge as it cuts long-term titanium minerals prices hopes

Kenmare Resources said it expects to book a $300 million (€256 million) charge against its mining assets in Mozambique for 2025, after lowering the long-term price assumption for titanium minerals.

The full-year charge is three times the amount taken in the first half of 2025, when the Dublin-based company initially reviewed its long-term projections.

Kenmare also plans to reduce production this year compared to recent years, as it shifts from hits historic focus on maximising production to one that emphases “value over volume”, its chief executive Tom Hickey said in a statement on Wednesday.

Still, it sees product shipments rising 15 per cent this year to 1.1 million tonnes. This follows a 13 per cent decline last year.

Kenmare also said that it has still not secured a new production and export royalties deal – or so-called implementation agreement (IA) – with the Mozambique government following the expiry of its previous 20-year arrangement just 13 months ago.

Talks with the authorities have dragged on for more than three years and lost momentum after a presidential election in 2024 triggered months of civil unrest. The terms of the expired accord still stand, pending the conclusion of talks on a new agreement.

Mr Hickey met with the president of Mozambique twice in 2025, first in June and then in late November.

“On both occasions the president emphasised Moma’s importance to Mozambique and stressed the government’s intention to renew the IA, however the ongoing delay and uncertainty remains a significant concern,” Kenmare said. “Kenmare continues to engage with the government, while reserving the right to safeguard its contractual entitlements, up to and including arbitration, if an agreement cannot be reached.”