Macron accuses US of trying to ‘subordinate’ Europe

French president Emmanuel Macron speaking at the annual meeting in Davos on Tuesday. Photograph: World Economic Forum/PA Wire

French president Emmanuel Macron openly accused the US of trying “subordinate” Europe as the diplomatic fallout from Donald Trump’s plans to annex Greenland deepened on Tuesday.

“We cannot accept a world where the law of strongest holds sway,” Macron told the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Europe prefers “respect over bullies” and respect for the rule of law over brutality, the French leader said.

Amid simmering transatlantic tensions over US plans to seize the Artic island and ahead of Trump’s attendance at the Davos summit on Wednesday, Macron warned that the world was being engulfed by “instability” and a ”new colonial approach” that would have both economic and military consequences.

He noted there were more than 60 wars in 2024, even though “I understand some of them were fixed”, an apparent jibe at Trump’s claim to have resolved several conflicts.

Macron, wearing aviator sunglasses because of an eye complaint, said Europe “should not hesitate” to deploy its anti-coercion trade mechanism if the US follows through on tariff threats linked to Greenland.

“The anti-coercion mechanism is a powerful instrument, and we should not hesitate to deploy it in today’s tough environment,” he said.

Trump earlier this week said his government would impose 10 per cent tariffs on goods on eight European states from next month, rising to 25 per cent in June, unless there was a deal for “the complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

Using tariffs as leverage to gain territorial sovereignty is “fundamentally unacceptable,” Macron told the forum.

He said he had no plans to meet Trump at Davos despite speculation that they would hold a sidebar.

Macron’s Davos address came after Trump posted messages on his Truth Social platform, purporting to be from Macron, indicating the French president confusion over the US’s Greenland policy and with Macron offering to hold a crisis G7 meeting on the issue in Paris on Thursday.

Also speaking at Davos, Belgian prime minister Bart De Wever said what many Europeans believe, that Europe must make it clear to the US that “enough is enough”.

“The more you indulge him, the more brazen he becomes,” Mr De Wever said.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney delivered one of the more powerful defences of multilateralism albeit while warning that the old US-led international order was over and that middle powers like Canada needed to pivot to avoid becoming victims of “coercion”.

He said Canada stood with Denmark and Greenland in their sovereignty battle with Washington.

Earlier, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen seemed to suggest that Trump’s latest tariff threat meant the US was reneging on the trade deal agreed between the EU and Washington in July.

She warned Europe’s response would be “unflinching” while warning Trump’s actions were “plunging us into a dangerous downward spiral” that “would only aid” adversaries of both Europe and the US.

Davos 2026 has been entirely overshadowed by what many described as Trump’s “coercive tactics” over Greenland.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance at the summit in six years on Wednesday amid concern that Europe’s policy of appeasement has backfired.

Trump will lead the US’s largest-ever Davos delegation comprising US secretary of state Marco Rubio; US treasury secretary Scott Bessent; US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick and Washington’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Speaking from Davos, Bessent cautioned European countries not to retaliate against US tariffs over Greenland.

Asked about the uncertainty the tit-for-tat threats of further tariffs were causing companies, Bessent said: “I would say this is the same kind of hysteria that we heard on April 2nd. There was a panic.”

“What I am urging everyone here to do is sit back, take a deep breath, and let things play out,” he said.