Consumers may have overpaid for household appliances, CCPC says as it investigates stores

Irish consumers may have paid over the odds for electric appliances sold by multiple retailers due to a possible pricing deal with a supplier that is under investigation by the competition watchdog.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) investigation relates to a so-called “resale price maintenance arrangement” between a manufacturer, a distributor and multiple retailers operating in Ireland.

Resale price maintenance occurs when a supplier seeks to control the price at which a product is resold, potentially restricting competition and harming consumers. The agreement may specify a fixed or minimum resale price or a specified minimum margin, decided by the supplier.

If resellers are not able to sell at a lower price, should they wish to, it restricts businesses from competing properly.

As part of its investigation, the CCPC conducted an unannounced inspection at a premises of an Irish-based distributor in June last year.

In collaboration with the German Competition Authority (Bundeskartellamt), an unannounced inspection was also carried out at the premises of a manufacturer located in Germany in November 2025. CCPC authorised officers supported their German counterparts during this operation.

EU and Irish law allow a competition authority of one member state request the competition authority of another member state to carry out an inspection or other fact-finding measure on its territory on its behalf.

The CCPC has also made formal requests for information to several retailers active in Ireland.

The investigation is being carried out under the CCPC’s enhanced competition law enforcement powers, which came into effect in September 2023.

Under the 2023 administrative enforcement regime, independent adjudication officers of the CCPC may impose financial sanctions on a business which has been found to have breached competition law.

The CCPC has encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact its antitrust division and had highlighted a leniency arrangement that can see reductions in fines for those who reveal their involvement in resale price maintenance and who fully cooperate with a CCPC investigation.

“As the investigation is ongoing, no further details are available at this time,” the CCPC said.