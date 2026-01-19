Wicklow based Ace Group Packaging to invest €2 million to fuel international export goals

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris and Robin Gardiner, Managing Director at Ace Group, Blessington, Co. Wicklow. Photograph: Michael Kelly.

Wicklow-based packaging producers Ace Group Packaging is set to invest up to €2 million in upgrading its packaging production lines in a bid to ramp up exports to the UK and Europe.

The investment will allow the group to install new paper bag production facilities and automated production lines, which is expected to double group turnover over a three-year period as it focuses on its packaging division.

“We have ambitious plans for the future, but we never forget where we are from. We work with Irish suppliers, we create local employment and we reinvest in our local community,” said Robin Gardner, the owner of Ace Group.

The wider Ace Group, which also includes medical and refrigeration divisions, saw turnover of €1.3m in 2025 and expects its new investment to help double this over the next three years, as the company pivots from towards its packaging division.

The packaging business is seen as a “new start‑up” within its existing business by management who expect it will make up two thirds of revenue following the investment.

Founded in 1971, the family-owned business originally focused on commercial and pharmacy refrigeration before pivoting to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June 2024, Ace Group said it “identified a new opportunity in the retail sector” and moved to start producing paper bags for the sector after launching a paper bag and printing division.

In the past 18 months, Ace Group Packaging has produced over 7 million sustainable paper bags for clients across the retail, food and pharmacy sectors, among their clients are sports goods retailer, O’Neill’s, Mexican restaurant chain Tula, and pharmacy chains.

It has done this with 5 staff members, which its aims to grow to ten people in the next year.

Mr Gardner said the state has played a key role in helping it to compete with low cost imports.

“One often hears about the loss of the Irish manufacturing base, but these supports play a vital role in supporting Irish manufacturers, enabling them to innovate and compete with lower-cost imports – especially when the playing field is often far from level,” he said.

He went on to thank the company’s staff for their dedication and the Local Enterprise Office in Wicklow which he said has supported the company with grants and “invaluable guidance” on developing its exports.

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris said “Small and medium sized businesses like Ace Group Packaging are the heartbeat of Irish economic life and make a key contribution to the local economy and community.”