Infrastructure shortage costing jobs and the battle for DAA

The national grid’s ability to hold up to the growing needs for power from society has been a recurring theme in recent years. Yet the problems now appear to have reached the point that Ireland is losing out on foreign direct investment over electricity concerns. Arthur Beesley has the story, and also details the problems in greater detail here.

Smurfit Westrock and a number of other cardboard box-makers have been sued in a Milan court by hundreds of businesses, who allege in a collective claim that they were overcharged for years as a result of anti-competitive practices in the industry. Joe Brennan reports.

State officials will bang the drum for investment in Irish housing at this year’s MIPIM, the world’s premier real estate event, taking in the French city of Cannes in March, amid signs private capital is beginning to flow back in to the sector here. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, Ireland attended MIPIM on a pilot basis last year but it will for the first time have an official Irish pavilion at this year’s event.

US president Donald Trump’s inconsistent trade policy is causing headaches for many countries and companies, not least Ireland. In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy unpacks the issues at play as Trump heads for Davos next week.

The row between airport manager DAA and its chief executive Kenny Jacobs hit a new low with the authority moving to suspend him. What are the issues really at play? Joe Brennan breaks it all down.

In the Interview of the Week, Microsoft Ireland boss James O’Connor tells Ciara O’Brien of the company’s plans for its operations here.

Now that the Mercosur trade agreement has been ratified, what will it really mean for Ireland’s farmers? In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor unpacks the issues at play.

Housing starts rose to more than 3,000 in December, twice the November figure, raising hopes that Government measures to kickstart construction are beginning to take effect. The Department of Housing said 3,065 commencement notices for new homes were lodged in December, the highest rate for any month last year. Eoin has the story.

After a year in which IDA Ireland secured a record number of investments here, Michael Lohan is The Irish Times business person of the month.

A subsidiary of Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore property group reported a loss of €9 million last year, bringing its total accumulated losses by the end of March 2025 to nearly €100 million. Hugh Dooley has the details.

Changing Times Brewery, which was founded by the families behind some of Dublin’s best known pubs, is to freeze its prices for the next year. As Colin Gleeson reports, the €2 million brewery, based in Glasnevin along the banks of the Royal Canal, said it “can see no justification” for a price rise following news this week the price of a pint of Guinness will climb by about 20 cent after Diageo hiked prices from next month.

