Kennedy Wilson gets sign off for KPMG offices redevelopment

The current offices at Stokes Place at the junction of Stephen’s Green South and Harcourt Street are currently the Dublin headquarters of KPMG. Photograph: Tom Honan

The Irish arm of US property giant, Kennedy Wilson (KW) has secured planning permission for a nine storey “world-class mixed-use office led campus” at St Stephen’s Green that will have the capacity to accommodate more than 3,000 office workers.

Dublin City Council has granted planning permission to KW Investment Funds ICAV for revisions to its office scheme that was granted planning permission at Stokes Place in January 2023.

At the time, An Coimisiún Pleanála granted permission to KW Investment Funds ICAV to demolish the existing offices at Stokes Place -- used by KPMG–- facing onto – Stephenon toreen and Harcourt Street, and build an eight storey office block.

In the new scheme the council has signed off on proposals to add a ninth floor to the scheme. Architects for the proposal, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - one–of the largest architectural firms in the UK - sai– that “as a landmark piece of architecture, the building is now ever more confident and singular, responding to our further understanding of the history of the locality”.

The new application adds 3,530 sq m in office floor space to bring to 40,800 sq m.

The council’s move came after its own planner’s report concluded that having regard to the nature and scale of the proposed development, the proposal would not have an adverse impact on the surrounding area.

Taking into account the revised drawings “the reconsidered design allows for a more sympathetic transition and stepped approach to the existing adjoining buildings,” it added.

The ambition is to develop a world-class, mixed-use campus with a strong focus on office space, supported by outstanding architecture and carefully considered placemaking,” said Stephen Little, a planning consultant for KW.

He said that “workplace design has evolved significantly over the past five years, influenced by a growing emphasis on wellness, energy and carbon efficiency, and the shift in work practices following Covid-19. The revised proposal offers a unique opportunity to establish a lasting landmark in Dublin – one that embodies these principles through four central themes.

In response to the plans lodged last August, in a submission, BKD Architects on behalf of the owners of 97 to 100 St Stephen’s Green, DTIL Ltd stated that “our client has a number of concerns with certain aspects of the proposed design, and the potential adverse impacts that will arise as a result of the development”.