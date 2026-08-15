Profits rise to €2.5m at family-run group behind Birr’s County Arms Hotel

The County Arms Hotel in Birr, Co Offaly, is a popular wedding venue. Photograph: The Wedding Planner

Family-run hospitality group Canbe, which operates two hotels in Offaly and hostels in Dublin, booked an increase of nearly €500,000 in profits last year.

The group, led by Eoin and Carol Garry, operates the 70-bedroom County Arms Hotel and Dooly’s Hotel in Birr. It recorded a 23 per cent increase in turnover to €12.6 million in the year that ended October 2025.

The new filings said it made an operating profit of €2.5 million in the 12-month period, compared to €2.1 million the prior year.

Accumulated profits at Canbe Ltd swelled to €14.6 million following an after-tax profit of €2.3 million.

Last year, the company acquired Dooly’s Hotel, a 17-bedroom property in Birr, Co Offaly, for an undisclosed sum.

Following the completion of the deal, Canbe’s employee headcount rose from 115 to 145, which led to a rise in staff costs from €3.6 million to €4.6 million.

At year end, Canbe valued its property portfolio at €11 million, which includes Garden Lane Backpackers, located in Dublin’s Liberties area, and Gardiner House Hostel in Dublin 1.

It also has a number of short-let apartments in its portfolio in Inchicore near Dublin city centre, and The Maltings apartment development in Birr.

At the end of the financial year, it recorded total assets of €16.3 million, compared with €13.8 million the previous year, while liabilities rose from €1.5 million to €1.7 million.

Canbe has been owned and operated by the Garry family since it was established in 1998. Eoin Garry, who was made a director of the company in 2013, now owns the business outright.

The main venue in its portfolio is The County Arms Hotel, which is a well-known wedding venue in the midlands region that can cater for parties of up to 350 people.

Last year, Eoin Garry told the Midland Tribune the company acquired Dooly’s Hotel to provide additional accommodation for wedding guests at The County Arms Hotel.

Canbe’s purchase of Dooly’s Hotel in May 2025 marked the end of the Grant family’s association with the property, which they had owned and operated for decades.