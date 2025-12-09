Business

Pilots at freight airline ASL to strike

Union accuses carrier of refusing to move talks forward

Pilots at Irish airline ASL Aviation Holdings will strike next week.
Barry O'Halloran
Tue Dec 09 2025 - 17:551 MIN READ

Pilots at freight airline ASL Holdings will strike next week in a dispute over trade union recognition and pay.

Swords, Co Dublin-based ASL delivers parcels for Amazon, DHL and FedEx among others.

Around 90 members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) at the company will strike for 16 hours next Tuesday, the trade union has told management.

Ialpa accused the airline of failing to advance talks on union recognition and a collective deal covering pay and conditions.

Capt Daniel Langan, Ialpa vice-president said the union was “extremely disappointed” at ASL’s decision to cancel a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

“Our members feel they have been left with no choice but to strike for the fair pay and conditions they deserve,” he added.

More to follow.

