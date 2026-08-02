Jennifer Rock: ‘My journey began with my own teenage skin concerns’

Jennifer Rock is an award-winning skincare expert, entrepreneur and founder of Skingredients, an Irish skincare brand, and The Skin Nerd, an online ecommerce store.

Built on the belief that effective skincare should be accessible, understandable and results-driven, the brand combines science-led formulations with education to help consumers navigate an increasingly complex and growing skincare market.

What vision or light bulb moment prompted you to start up in business?

My journey began with my own teenage skin concerns, which sparked a fascination with skincare and the confidence or lack thereof it can create. After spending my twenties in the industry, I recognised clients were interested in clinical skincare but wanted it to be accessible and easy to understand. Skingredients was created to bring clarity through a simple, clinically driven approach that educates and gives clarity to all.

What is your greatest business achievement to date?

Building a scalable business that delivers double-digit growth year-on-year in an increasingly saturated market. Competing with conglomerates to maintain such growth is no mean feat. I am particularly proud of the longevity and consistency of this growth.

In an era where rapid growth is often fuelled by heavy influencer investment and aggressive marketing, much of ours has been organic. We have built a loyal client base through education, award-winning formulas, word of mouth and high retention rates, alongside strong and supportive retail partnerships and an exceptional team.

What was your “back-to-the-wall” moment and how did you overcome it?

One of the most significant was an earlier attempt to expand into the UK before the business was fully ready. We made the difficult, but wiser decision to refocus on Ireland, strengthen our foundations and grow our market share here. That experience taught us discipline and resilience, and today we are re-entering the UK from a stronger position.

What makes your company a good place to work?

As an SME competing for talent against much larger organisations, we focus on creating a supportive, inclusive and flexible culture that’s welcoming to all. As a one-time single parent and member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I understand the importance of flexibility, empathy and opportunity. We prioritise outcomes over presenteeism, offer flexible working arrangements and invest heavily in training and development.

Describe your business model and what makes your business unique.

What makes us unique is simplicity. Rather than constantly launching new products, we champion a Key Four skincare philosophy built around essential products that deliver measurable results and longevity. We are spilt between direct-to-consumer sales on our websites and product stocked via trade partners, focusing on consumer centric metrics at every step of the business plan.

To what extent does your business trade internationally and what are your future plans and ambitions?

Our online business currently ships to customers in more than 60 countries. However, we define international success through sustainable retail partnerships rather than shipping alone. We have secured UK retail listings, are exploring and confirming opportunities in Australia, and continue to evaluate new markets. Our ambition is to scale thoughtfully, using data, local expertise and strategic partnerships to build long-term international growth.

What is the single most important piece of advice you would offer to a less experienced entrepreneur?

Stay curious and never stop learning. Seek out mentors and learn from their experiences. However, knowledge alone is not enough. The real value comes from execution. Focus on the objective that matters most, act decisively and avoid becoming distracted by opportunities that do not move the business forward.

What is the most common mistake you see entrepreneurs make?

Many entrepreneurs are driven by passion and vision but can overlook the importance of commercial and financial fundamentals. Understanding your numbers is essential. While no founder can be an expert in every area, there is a responsibility to understand the key drivers and surround yourself with people whose strengths complement your own.