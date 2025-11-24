Konversational ramps up US expansion with senior hires

From left to right: Richard Guy, co-chief executive Konversational, Chris Grassi, John Gilleran, co-chief executive, and Andrew Paolino, general manager AMS Konversational. Photograph: Julien Behal

Konversational, the Dublin-headquartered technology company, is accelerating its expansion into the US with two new senior appointments, four months after opening its New York office.

The company, cofounded by former Accenture executives John Gilleran and Richard Guy, partners with digital workflow outfit ServiceNow to help businesses manage large-scale digital transformation projects.

Konversational has now announced the appointment of Andrew Paolino and Chris Grassi to its senior leadership team.

They will be responsible for commercial development in North America as the company targets more than €5 million in revenues in the region over the next year.

Mr Paolino and Mr Grassi, who Konversational said have a combined 40 years’ experience, will also lead talent acquisition. The company has already filled half of the 40 roles it announced at its New York office in July.

[ Konversational to expand in EuropeOpens in new window ]

The duo held senior roles at software company Column Technologies before co-founding a company, Highmetric, in 2015, which was eventually acquired in 2021 and rebranded NewRocket.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew and Chris,” said Konversational co-chief executive Mr Gilleran.

“Both are hugely experienced technology professionals with exceptional management and business development skills and bring a wealth of knowledge and depth of expertise to the team.

How AI is beginning to wreak havoc in the jobs market Listen | 33:05

“They join the company at a key time as we continue to build and develop in the US, a market that we regard as key to our continued commercial growth.”

Mr Grassi said the company had scaled rapidly across the UK, Ireland and Europe and stood out in a “hugely competitive” technology market.

Konversational, which is targeting revenue growth of €20 million in 2026, employs about 100 people across its various operations. It is aiming to grow its team to 120 next year.

Konversational Consulting Ltd, the company behind the Irish-based entity, recorded a €1.37 million profit in the financial year ending December 2024, according to filings with the Companies Registration Office.