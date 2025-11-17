Business

Irish family businesses have more ambitious growth plans than global average, survey finds

PwC survey finds one in five Irish family businesses had double-digit growth over the last year

Some 83 per cent of Irish family businesses have “robust growth ambitions” over the next two years, which is above the global average, according to PwC
Joe Brennan
Mon Nov 17 2025 - 00:012 MIN READ

Irish family-owned businesses appear to have more ambitious near-term growth plans than their typical peers overseas, according to a new PwC survey.

Some 83 per cent of Irish family businesses have “robust growth ambitions” over the next two years, compared to a global average 73 per cent of global peers, the Big Four firm said.

At the same time, one in five Irish family businesses saw double-digit growth over the last year despite uncertain economic conditions, according to PwC’s annual family business survey.

The survey, which interviewed 1,325 family businesses across 62 countries and territories, including Ireland, finds that 63 per cent of Irish family businesses saw sales growth in 2025, ahead of global peers, at 57 per cent.

“While growth expectations remain robust, the global research confirms that family businesses that are agile and purpose-driven continue to outperform their peers,” said Mairead Harbron, a partner with PwC Ireland.

“With an economy that is heavily reliant on the foreign direct investment sector, it is hugely important to bolster our domestic economy including family businesses.”

While Irish family business leaders are more ambitious on growth plans over the coming two years, they feel greater market and competitive pressures (65 per cent) compared to global peers (60 per cent). Almost three quarters of Irish respondents cite economic conditions as a risk and 61 per cent point to supply chain and operational costs.

Digital transformation and automation are seen as the top growth opportunities for Irish family businesses. Some 76 per cent of Irish respondents said this was the case, compared to a 64 per cent global average.

Nearly two-thirds of Irish firms specifically cited experimentation with AI as a key growth opportunity.

But Irish family firms are not putting their money where their mouth is as less than half are currently prioritising investment in digital transformation and AI adoption for long-term growth, PwC found.

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
