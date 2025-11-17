Applications open for 229 Land Development Agency cost-rental apartments in Dublin

The interior of one of the homes at Cooper Square, a cost-rental apartment scheme being delivered by the LDA and Cairn Homes in Dublin 22.

The Land Development Agency (LDA), the Government body charged with building homes on State-owned lands, has opened applications for the first phase of a large-scale cost-rental housing scheme in Dublin.

Cooper Square, which will eventually comprise more than 600 apartments, is being delivered in partnership between the LDA and Cairn Homes at Seven Mills in Dublin 22.

The Dublin-listed housebuilder is the lead developer at Seven Mills, a new town being built between Clondalkin and Lucan on the Grand Canal.

Applications are now open for the first 229 of the 600 homes the LDA is delivering on site.

Cost-rental offers tenants secure leases at rates that are a minimum of 25 per cent below market rates.

Monthly rents for the apartments at Cooper Square start at €1,350 for a one-bedroom apartment, €1,500 for a two-bedroom apartment and €1,790 for a three-bedroom apartment.

John Coleman, chief executive of the LDA, said: “ These high-quality and well-located cost rental apartments will make great homes and enhance the existing community in Seven Mills.

“In total, the LDA has now completed more than 2,200 cost rental apartments, and we continue to expand our development pipeline to ensure we are delivering this much-needed and effective home type and tenancy.

“Cost rental offers eligible candidates the opportunity to enjoy security of tenure in a newly built, A-rated home in a great location at rents that are well below market rates.”

Michael Stanley, chief executive of Cairn Homes, said: “The LDA’s first residents will shortly move into their energy-efficient, affordable rental homes, and we look forward to welcoming them to Cooper Square at Seven Mills.

“Looking forward, we are comfortably ahead of our construction programme, which will result in all 607 apartments, tenant amenities and public realm being fully completed by late 2026, just over two and half years from commencement.”

Cooper Square is being delivered through the LDA’s developer partnership initiative, which provides funding to home builders to complete projects.