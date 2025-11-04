Director who claimed CEO spent firm’s cash on housing and hiring girlfriends gets further court undertaking

The judge adjourned the case to later this month and gave directions for exchange of affidavits. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A director and senior executive who claimed her company’s founder spent the firm’s money on homes and jobs for girlfriends has been given a further High Court undertaking not to remove her as company secretary at an extraordinary general meeting.

Limerick-based enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software group, HansaWorld, previously gave an undertaking not to take steps to dismiss its chief operations office Jennifer O’Carroll pending further order but she claimed the company was now seeking to remove her as secretary.

Ms O’Carroll, in her proceedings, made a number of claims about the manner in which the group’s founder, chief executive and majority shareholder, Karl Bohlin, has been running the business and what she considered was his “extravagant personal spending” using company funds.

She said he had been concerned mostly with his love life and described finding a girlfriend as his highest priority, she said.

She claimed Mr Bohlin used the company human resources “to screen the girls from various illicit websites for suitability”.

He had “insisted on hiring these ladies even if they are not suitable candidates” to positions in the company and insisted on using the firm’s funds to lease houses for them, including one in China and another in Dubai, she said.

Her proceedings are against Limerick-based HansaWorld Ireland Ltd and associated entities, HansaWorld Holding Ltd and HansaWorld Inc Ltd.

At a previous hearing, the defendants undertook not to take any steps to terminate her employment.

She had also sought orders stopping them from trying to remove her as a director and company secretary.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice Brian Cregan was told an extraordinary general meeting was due to take place on Wednesday at which a vote would be taken to remove her from those roles and she now wanted further orders preventing any vote being taken.

Gary McCarthy SC, for Ms O’Carroll, said following discussions with Michael O’Sullivan BL, for the defendants, a further undertaking not to remove her was agreed.

Counsel said the defendants continued to agree not to terminate her employment or give effect to her purported termination and not commence or continue disciplinary investigations against her until the case next comes back to court.

Mr O’Sullivan said the sides have been in discussions about the case.

The judge adjourned the case to later this month and gave directions for exchange of affidavits.