Cairn Homes’ Dublin apartments and learning a language later in life

A shot of the Cairn Homes development at Seven Mills in Clonburris, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The Housing Agency has entered into a contract with Cairn Homes to deliver 332 apartments at Seven Mills in Clonburris for sale to owner-occupiers under a scheme designed to bridge the affordability gap in apartment building. Hugh Dooley reports.

The Department of Agriculture is making progress in persuading the authorities in Beijing that Irish beef is safe, but it remains unclear when it can return to the Chinese market, junior Agriculture Minister Timmy Dooley said on Friday. Denis Staunton has the details.

You can learn a language late in life, writes the FT’s Pilita Clark in her weekly column.

Amid debates on a united Ireland, there are lessons to be learned from German reunification 35 years ago, writes our columnist John FitzGerald.

In Me & My Money, singer and actor Susan McFadden says “life is too short not to spend your money. I mean, you can’t take it with you.” She spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea.

In our Opinion piece, pensions expert Glenn Gaughran outlines why he thinks Budget 2026 was a huge let-down for business owners on their pensions.

Google’s recent revival shows the risks of early making early judgments on AI, writes Stocktake.

Google, Meta and Microsoft spent almost $80 billion over the past quarter on artificial intelligence infrastructure, but investors had markedly different reactions to their plans to increase this historic spending spree. Stephen Morris and Hannah Murphy of the FT have the details.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.