Markets

Google’s revival shows the risks of early AI judgments

AI integration has boosted Google Search, which generated $56.6bn in revenue according to Alphabet’s new results

ChatGPT was meant to spell doom for Google’s search empire. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
ChatGPT was meant to spell doom for Google’s search empire. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Proinsias O'Mahony's picture
Proinsias O'Mahony
Mon Nov 03 2025 - 05:541 MIN READ

Wasn’t ChatGPT meant to spell doom for Google’s search empire? Well, maybe not doom, but talk of disruption has done the rounds for some time. In 2023, Alphabet shares briefly slumped after Google’s AI chatbot gave wrong answers in a promotional video.

The same happened in 2024 when Google’s Gemini produced historical inaccuracies, including images of racially diverse Nazis.

Analysts warned Google was “trailing” and “mis-executing” in AI, and sentiment swung from alarm to excitement almost weekly.

Just last week, shares dipped following the release of OpenAI’s Atlas browser, but we’re now back in the excitement phase, with Alphabet’s latest results – and its first $100 billion quarter – showing previous panics were premature.

READ MORE

‘I think life is too short not to spend your money; I mean, you can’t take it with you’

Lessons for Ireland from German unification

Why Budget 2026 was a huge let-down for business owners on their pensions

Sí, oui, ja! You can learn a language late in life

AI integration has boosted Google search, which generated $56.6 billion in revenue. Google Cloud revenues soared 34 per cent, supported by Gemini and a $155 billion backlog.

Major AI developers – OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic – are adopting its infrastructure. End result: Alphabet is now worth $3.5 trillion. Shares are up more than 50 per cent in 2025 and have more than tripled since ChatGPT’s November 2022 launch.

Not bad for a company that was supposed to have missed the AI future.

READ NEXT

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning