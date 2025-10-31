Business

Revenue files summons against Press Up co-founder Paddy McKillen Jnr

Restaurateur and hotelier says action relates to company taxes during Covid which are being repaid under phased arrangement

The summons understood to relate to the tax affairs of Paddy McKillen Jnr. Photograph: Getty Images
Hugh Dooley
Thu Oct 30 2025 - 17:422 MIN READ

The Revenue Commissioners have applied to the High Court for a summons against Paddy McKillen jnr.

The co-founder of the Press Up Hospitality Group, Mr McKillen jnr is a well-known restaurateur and hotelier, and son of Belfast-born property tycoon Paddy McKillen snr.

The Revenue summons was filed this week. A summons is used by the Revenue Commissioners to begin civil proceedings in the High Court to recover money it is owed, generally relating to unpaid taxes.

A spokeswoman for Mr McKillen jnr said: “The case concerns Paddy McKillen Jnr and company Covid taxes already covered by performing phased payment arrangements.

“Revenue is effectively seeking double payment, with refunds due later,” she said. “We’ve been engaging with Revenue for 12 months and have made three settlement offers. We remain committed to resolving this matter amicably in the coming days.”

Ivor Fitzpatrick & Company Solicitors, one of a number of firms on a panel retained by Revenue for the collection of unpaid taxes, is acting on behalf of Revenue in this case.

In response to a query, Revenue said it was legally precluded from commenting on the tax affairs of specific individuals or businesses.

Mr McKillen jnr cofounded one of the largest hospitality groups in the State, the Press Up Group, with Matt Ryan, beginning with the Captain America’s restaurant on Grafton Street in 2007.

Later, they added Wagamama and the Workman’s Club. The group grew to more than 50 venues and about 2,000 employees, including a chain of hotels that was sold in 2023.

Last year, the Press Up Group principals agreed a deal with London-based Cheyne Capital, which took a majority equity stake in the group in a debt-for-equity swap. The new management has since renamed the group to the Eclective Hospitality Group.

Mr McKillen jnr is separately involved in a Commercial Court dispute with receivers over possession of three Dublin office properties over an allegation of rent arrears.

