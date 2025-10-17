Business

Notable Datalex shareholders join Dermot Desmond in providing €6m in loans as outlook improves

Travel retail software group to pay 16% interest on €1m borrowing from Sean O’Driscoll and Nick Furlong as well as €4m loan from Desmond

Datalex chief executive Jonathan Rockett: Company 'well positioned to deliver sustainable revenue growth'.
Datalex chief executive Jonathan Rockett: Company 'well positioned to deliver sustainable revenue growth'.
Joe Brennan
Fri Oct 17 2025 - 17:09

Big Datalex shareholders Nick Furlong and Sean O’Driscoll have joined its largest investor, Dermot Desmond, in providing €6 million of loans to the travel retail software company for airlines.

The group secured and drew down a €4 million loan from Mr Desmond’s Tireragh vehicle a the end of September, its interim report for 2025 has confirmed. The company said that Mr Furlong’s Pageant Investments and Mr O’Driscoll’s Roaring Waters Capital vehicles each committed €1 million of loans to Datalex.

Filings with the Companies Registration Office confirm that the two fresh loans have been committed, with the facilities secured by first fixed charges over Datalex’s physical assets, intellectual property and investments.

Datalex’s new CEO has little room for error as clock ticks on expensive Desmond loans ]

It is understood that the facilities carry an annual interest rate of 16 per cent, slightly lower than the 18 per cent attached to a previous Desmond loan that was repaid last year.

READ MORE

Tesco Ireland boss Geoff Byrne: ‘We need houses, and houses need shops. I’m very positive’

The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Marian Finnegan, Sherry FitzGerald

Contactless can be friend or foe when managing your finances

Aer Lingus UK travel disruption and have we overplayed Trump’s tariff threat

Datalex is 49 per cent owned by the billionaire. The other two businessmen own close to 30 per cent between them.

Company observers said that small investors still in Datalex will likely take comfort from the fact that Mr Furlong and Mr O’Driscoll not only hold a blocking shareholding in the company, but also control a sizeable portion of its debt, providing a potential counterbalance to Mr Desmond’s dominant positions.

Dublin Bus CEO on recruitment challenges, going electric, and stamping out anti-social behaviour

Listen | 38:42

The hope would be that Datalex will be able to refinance the loans – at a lower rate – with a bank over the near to medium term, if a fledgling turnaround in its financial performance continues in the first half of the year.

Datalex reported in August that revenues increased by 9 per cent year-on-year to $14.5 million (€12.6 million) in the first half, while losses at earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) level narrowed by two-thirds to $600,000.

Group chief executive Jonathan Rockett said in the interim report, signed off on last week, that trading for the full year “remains on track with expectations”.

“We are well-positioned to deliver sustainable revenue growth and return to full-year Ebitda profitability,” he said.

Datalax raised €50 million of equity in share sales in 2021 and 2024, largely to repay previous Tireragh loans. However, Mr Desmond was the main subscriber to the equity in both instances, resulting in his shareholding rising to 49 per cent.

The 2021 and 2024 equity raises were carried out at a steep discount to what analysts estimated to be Datalex’s intrinsic value. Market observers attributed some of the discount to concerns about the company’s repeated reliance on high-cost loans from Mr Desmond.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning