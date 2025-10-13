O’Flynn Group seeks planning permission for 1,150 homes in Cork

The O’Flynn Group has submitted a planning application for 1,150 Homes at Maglin, Co Cork

Developer Michael O’Flynn’s property group is seeking permission to build a 1,150 unit housing development outside Cork city.

The proposed development, which has been submitted by the O’Flynn Group, one of the country’s largest privately owned home builders, would be a mix of houses, duplex units, and apartments.

The development will contain childcare facilities and a retail area and will be based in Ballincollig, a commuter town on the outskirts of Cork city, along an existing sustainable transport corridor.

“This application marks a significant step forward in the development of this key residential growth area,” said Michael O’Flynn, the chairman and chief executive of the O’Flynn Group.

He said the development, which will “deliver important infrastructure, including cycle lanes, footpaths, bus lanes, and a new road carriageway” will improve the connectivity of the area with Cork city.

“We are delighted to bring high-quality, modern homes and vibrant places to live to Maglin,” he said, noting the company had “worked very closely with Cork City Council” to ensure the development would meet the need for housing in the city.

The application was submitted under the large-scale residential development (LRD) system process which aims to fast-track planning for large housing projects by streamlining the application and appeal processes.

Mr O’Flynn recently described the move by the Government to cut the VAT rate on the sale of completed apartments to 9 per cent from 13.5 per cent in Budget 2026 as “a help towards viability”.

The O’Flynn Group is a big housing developer in the Greater Dublin Area and in Co Cork. The group recently secured planning permission for a 550 home development in Dunkettle, outside of Cork city.

A second phase of the development will seek permission for an additional 500 homes with an application expected to be lodged “in the near future”.