Profits grow at Sensodyne maker Haleon’s Irish sales division

Waterford-based pharmaceuticals company Haleon saw profits at its sales division grow to €1.4 million in 2024.

The company generated all of its €53.3 million revenue in Europe and in the consumer healthcare sector, and has reported back-to-back increases in turnover in recent years.

Haleon is best known for manufacturing the painkiller, Panadol, and toothpaste Sensodyne. The company also produces brands such as Voltaren, and Centrum vitamins.

The company was created by a merger between Pfizer and GSK’s consumer healthcare businesses. Both of the original founding companies sold their stakes in the spin-off – GSK sold its entire stake in Haleon back in May, 2024, with Pfizer selling €3 billion worth of shares in March.

In a statement to The Irish Times, Haleon said the Irish-based company is involved in the “local sales of Haleon products in Ireland” but that, as subsidiary accounts, does not capture their “total Ireland market performance”.

It employs 33 people, including its directors, working in sales and administration. Staff salaries stood at €6.06 million, with directors’ remuneration at €743,000.

Listed in London, Haleon plc reported global revenue of £11.2 billion (€12.85 billion) in 2024, down 0.6 per cent on the previous year, while their profit margin widened and operating profit hit £2.2 billion.

Haleon’s other main Irish entity, Haleon Ireland Dungarvan Limited, which is due to file accounts in November, is the company behind the production of Haleon products at its facility in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

It manufactures pharmaceutical products on behalf of its UK parent company and had revenue of more than €156 million in 2023.

The company said its plant in Dungarvan “mostly serves Europe” so does not envision any “real impact” from US tariffs on its performance in 2025.

“This is similar to our global position as the vast majority of what we sell locally is made locally,” the company said.