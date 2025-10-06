Renewables group Circal names Lorraine Wrafter as chairwoman

Irish energy storage development group Circal has appointed Lorraine Wrafter to the position to chairwoman. The company pointed to Ms Wrafter’s “proven track record” in governance and organisation transformation.

Circal develops utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, and has 4.5GW of renewable energy projects in the works both in Ireland and the United States.

The business was founded by energy industry veterans, Bill Sadlier and Seán Manley, and received a €15 million investment from Octopus Energy Generation in late 2024 to allow it “accelerate” its ambitions in Ireland.

Circal’s new chairwoman currently serves on the supervisory board of Ignitis Group, a European renewable energy company. She spent more than 24 years with Cargill Food Ingredients in a series of development and management roles..

Circal’s chief executive, Bill Sadlier said the appointment would add strategic expertise to the business.

“We welcome Lorraine to our board where her extensive cross-industry business acumen will be invaluable as we accelerate our ambitious growth plans to scale and deliver large scale clean energy renewable solar projects across Ireland, Europe and the US,” he said.

The solar firm is currently developing a 500MW project near OpenAI and Oracle’s Stargate Data Center in Texas as well as solar farm projects in the southwest of Ireland.

The company recently sought planning permission for a solar farm on a 286-hectare plot in north Kerry and west Limerick. Combined with a separate project in Co Meath, the firm’s active Irish developments stretch to 315MW.