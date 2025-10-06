JP Morgan names Irishman Conor Hillery co-CEO of Europe

JP Morgan, the largest bank in the US, has named Irishman Conor Hillery as co-chief executive of the group’s operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Mr Hillery, son of the late one-time Fianna Fáil TD Brian Hillery, will share CEO duties for the region with Frenchman Matthieu Wiltz, the banking giant said in a note issued to staff on Monday.

They take a step up from being deputy CEOs of EMEA after their predecessor, Filippo Gori, had to move to New York this summer because of the demands of his role as co-head of global banking. Mr Hillery, whose maternal grandfather was stockbrokers Davy co-founder Eugene Davy, will retain existing responsibilities as head of investment banking across EMEA.

Originally from Dublin, Mr Hillery completed a bachelor of commerce degree in University College Dublin (UCD) before training as a chartered accountant with KPMG. He subsequently joined Kleinwort Benson in London, before moving to stockbrokers Cazenove in 2002. JP Morgan bought Cazenove in 2010.

Mr Hillery served as co-head of UK investment banking at the group from 2013 until 2016. He subsequently became co-heading the firm’s financial institutions group globally. In 2020, he was appointed co-head of investment banking for the EMEA region, before being named as sole head in 2024.

“I would like to congratulate Conor and Matthieu on their appointment to co-CEO of EMEA, a special region where the firm was first founded,” said Mr Gori. “The three of us have worked closely together over the past 18 months.”

The co-CEOs will report to US-based Mary Erdoes, CEO of asset and wealth management, and Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh, co-CEOs of commercial and investment banking.

JP Morgan’s Irish unit, which can trace its roots to 1962, employs about 1,450 in Ireland, including hundreds in Clonakilty-based fintech Global Shares, which it acquired three years ago for about €665 million.