Business

JP Morgan names Irishman Conor Hillery co-CEO of Europe

Irishman is son of former Fianna Fail TD Brian Hillery

Conor Hillery, new co-CEO for JP Morgan’s Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.
Conor Hillery, new co-CEO for JP Morgan’s Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.
Joe Brennan
Mon Oct 06 2025 - 15:29

JP Morgan, the largest bank in the US, has named Irishman Conor Hillery as co-chief executive of the group’s operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Mr Hillery, son of the late one-time Fianna Fáil TD Brian Hillery, will share CEO duties for the region with Frenchman Matthieu Wiltz, the banking giant said in a note issued to staff on Monday.

They take a step up from being deputy CEOs of EMEA after their predecessor, Filippo Gori, had to move to New York this summer because of the demands of his role as co-head of global banking. Mr Hillery, whose maternal grandfather was stockbrokers Davy co-founder Eugene Davy, will retain existing responsibilities as head of investment banking across EMEA.

Originally from Dublin, Mr Hillery completed a bachelor of commerce degree in University College Dublin (UCD) before training as a chartered accountant with KPMG. He subsequently joined Kleinwort Benson in London, before moving to stockbrokers Cazenove in 2002. JP Morgan bought Cazenove in 2010.

READ MORE

What if working from home was a legal right?

Insuring your children against a future inheritance tax bill

To build wealth, Irish long-term savers need user-friendly, regulated investments with tax breaks

‘I take the long view when it comes to value measured against time’

Mr Hillery served as co-head of UK investment banking at the group from 2013 until 2016. He subsequently became co-heading the firm’s financial institutions group globally. In 2020, he was appointed co-head of investment banking for the EMEA region, before being named as sole head in 2024.

“I would like to congratulate Conor and Matthieu on their appointment to co-CEO of EMEA, a special region where the firm was first founded,” said Mr Gori. “The three of us have worked closely together over the past 18 months.”

The co-CEOs will report to US-based Mary Erdoes, CEO of asset and wealth management, and Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh, co-CEOs of commercial and investment banking.

JP Morgan’s Irish unit, which can trace its roots to 1962, employs about 1,450 in Ireland, including hundreds in Clonakilty-based fintech Global Shares, which it acquired three years ago for about €665 million.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning