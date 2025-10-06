JP Morgan names Irishman Conor Hillery co-CEO of Europe

JP Morgan, the largest bank in the US, has named Irishman Conor Hillery as co-chief executive of the group’s operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Mr Hillery, son of the late one-time Fianna Fáil TD Brian Hillery, will share CEO duties for the region with Frenchman Matthieu Wiltz, the banking giant said in a note issued to staff on Monday.
They take a step up from being deputy CEOs of EMEA after their predecessor, Filippo Gori, had to move to New York this summer because of the demands of his role as co-head of global banking. Mr Hillery, whose maternal grandfather was stockbrokers Davy co-founder Eugene Davy, will retain existing responsibilities as head of investment banking across EMEA.
Originally from Dublin, Mr Hillery completed a bachelor of commerce degree in University College Dublin (UCD) before training as a chartered accountant with KPMG. He subsequently joined Kleinwort Benson in London, before moving to stockbrokers Cazenove in 2002. JP Morgan bought Cazenove in 2010.
READ MORE
Mr Hillery served as co-head of UK investment banking at the group from 2013 until 2016. He subsequently became co-heading the firm’s financial institutions group globally. In 2020, he was appointed co-head of investment banking for the EMEA region, before being named as sole head in 2024.
“I would like to congratulate Conor and Matthieu on their appointment to co-CEO of EMEA, a special region where the firm was first founded,” said Mr Gori. “The three of us have worked closely together over the past 18 months.”
The co-CEOs will report to US-based Mary Erdoes, CEO of asset and wealth management, and Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh, co-CEOs of commercial and investment banking.
JP Morgan’s Irish unit, which can trace its roots to 1962, employs about 1,450 in Ireland, including hundreds in Clonakilty-based fintech Global Shares, which it acquired three years ago for about €665 million.