Business

Construction industry insists it can hit housing targets

Top construction industry figures dismiss suggestion sector doesn’t have enough capacity

Irish construction firms must challenge the narrative that the sector lacks the resources and capacity to deliver housing and large-scale infrastructure projects outlined in the Government’s new National Development Plan (NDP). Photograph: iStock
Irish construction firms must challenge the narrative that the sector lacks the resources and capacity to deliver housing and large-scale infrastructure projects outlined in the Government’s new National Development Plan (NDP). Photograph: iStock
Ian Curran
Tue Sept 30 2025 - 11:14

Irish construction firms must challenge the narrative that the sector lacks the resources and capacity to deliver housing and large-scale infrastructure projects outlined in the Government’s new National Development Plan (NDP), an industry event heard on Monday.

The Construction Industry Federation (Cif) annual conference also heard that large firms are increasingly exporting their services abroad and so diverting resources away from the Republic to markets where the pipeline of work is more secure.

Speaking on a panel at the event in Croke Park, Gillian Murtagh, director of Westmeath-based pre-cast concrete manufacturer Shay Murtagh, said that 80 per cent of the firm’s orders are now coming from the UK.

She said that while the UK is a much larger market than the Republic, the main difference is in the speed of “realisation” of projects in the pipeline.

READ MORE

House price growth slows and who has won from a decade of budgets

A wake-up call for investors: ‘There is no safe haven any more’

Ireland’s high-price culture and the slow transition to home-grown renewables

Glenveagh looks to 2028 for Dublin office market recovery

Contractors in the Republic might have several projects that have “passed planning, passed the tender”, but have “no go date” for work to commence, Ms Murtagh said.

She said the issue of “capacity” and the suggestion that the industry is not able to deliver is “not really real”.

The conference heard that despite Government funding announcements, not many public infrastructure projects are currently in the works.

“I think it’s fair to say that over the past couple of months, eTenders has never been quieter,” said Ger Ronayne, chief executive of contractor JJ Rhatigan, referring to the State’s electronic public procurement system.

He said: “The industry as a whole, we’ve all built capacity. We could build more capacity. We’ve done that through upskilling our workforce, developing our staff, education, innovation, digital construction, and modern construction methods.

Mr Ronayne said that anecdotally, infrastructure projects are getting stuck in the pipeline after they have already gone to tender, awaiting Government sign-off on the funding for them.

Addressing the conference, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the funding for infrastructure and housing contained in the NDP is “fairly secure”.

“It’s made up of exchequer [funding], semi-State, equity injections in terms of issues around transport and water and so on,” he said.

“The challenge would be around delivery of that funding and delivery of the infrastructure with a focus on water, energy, transport and, of course, housing.”

He said the Government will look at “bespoke legislation” to solve issues around judicial reviews and other causes of delays in the planning process.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning