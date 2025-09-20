Publicans want fees for late night trading halved in Budget 2026

Every time a pub wishes to remain open beyond their regular trading hours they must apply for a special exemption order. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Publicans have called on the Government to cut the fees for late trading by more than half in Budget 2026 to encourage more activity in the night time economy across Dublin.

Normal trading hours are currently from 10.30am to 11.30pm from Monday to Thursday, from 10.30am to 12.30am on Friday and Saturday, and from 12.30pm to 11pm on Sunday.

Every time a pub wishes to remain open beyond their regular trading hours they must apply for a special exemption order, which allows them to remain open for up to an additional two hours.

A special exemption order costs €205 per night, made up of €150 in court fees and €55 in excise tax. On that basis, the average late bar or nightclub that seeks to operate later three nights per week has to pay out €32,000, plus any legal fees that might arise, each year.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) has written to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan seeking to cap the cost at €100 per night in next month’s budget.

LVA chief executive Donall O’Keeffe said the sector welcomed the reduction in the cost of exemptions announced in Budget 2023, describing it as “an important initiative in improving the commercial viability of the late bars and nightclubs”.

“Ministerial comments at the time confirmed it was being put in place to assist the sector until fundamental reforms of the late night trading were delivered in the Sale of Alcohol Bill,” he said.

“This bill was much promised and we are extremely disappointed that it has still not been delivered.

“Given the delays to licensing reform and noting the obvious pressures on late bars and the late night economy in Dublin, we are calling on you to cut the costs of special exemption orders significantly in Budget 2026.”

[ Budget 2026: Here is the likely shape of the tax package and what it means for your pocketOpens in new window ]

He said the move would aid commercial viability and make late trade accessible to smaller bars and on more marginal nights. He added that the cut could be delivered immediately after the budget and could “easily be in place” for the final quarter of the year.

“Improving the vibrancy of the late night economy, particularly in Dublin, should be a priority for Budget 2026, and this measure, with relatively low cost and immediate benefit, is important in that regard,” he added.

A study commissioned by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) in July found that an average of 112 pubs stopped trading every year over the past 20 years. The report was compiled by economist and associate professor emeritus at Dublin City University Anthony Foley.

According to the research, 26 counties experienced declines in pub numbers over the 2005 to 2024 period, with the rate of closure highest in rural counties. Dublin had the lowest decrease at 1.7 per cent. DIGI warned a further 600 to 1,000 pubs could close over the coming decade.