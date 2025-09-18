William Fry hires 12-member team from Eversheds Sutherland Ireland

Irish law firm William Fry has hired a 12-member corporate and mergers and acquisitions team from Eversheds Sutherland Ireland, following a failed merger of the two companies.

Last month, The Irish Times reported the law firm had hired four Eversheds Sutherland senior partners, including the head of corporate mergers and acquisitions Gerard Ryan and senior partners Gavin O’Flaherty, Enda Newton, and Maria O’Brien. It was widely expected that the four would bring key members of their teams with them to William Fry.

The law firm confirmed the four partners had joined the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional team to William Fry. Their deep experience and proven ability to navigate sophisticated transactions will significantly enhance our client offering,” said Andrew McIntyre, head of William Fry’s corporate and M&A department.

“Their arrival strengthens the breadth and depth of our corporate/M&A practice, firmly positioning us as the go-to law firm in Ireland for M&A transactions. We are focused on continuing to develop a team that can deliver strategic, commercial advice across every stage of the corporate life cycle – these appointments are a key part of that vision.”

It first emerged in December last year that William Fry, one of the largest corporate law firms in the State, was in tie-up talks with senior representatives from Eversheds Sutherland Ireland. But merger talks between the two firms collapsed in May, after the two sides failed to agree on commercial terms for a deal.

London-based Eversheds Sutherland (International) had put the existing Irish practice on notice that it was taking back the Eversheds name after news of the merger talks broke.

It set up a new law practice in Ireland, after it absorbed the firm’s current Irish business, with around 170 staff scheduled to join it from September 15th.