Business

US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by quarter point

US central bank’s first reduction in borrowing costs this year comes amid growing worries about labour market

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman, has faced pressure from Donald Trump to cut interest rates. Photograph: Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman, has faced pressure from Donald Trump to cut interest rates. Photograph: Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times
Wed Sept 17 2025 - 19:08

The US Federal Reserve has cut interest rates for the first time this year, reducing borrowing costs by a quarter point as weakness in the jobs market overshadows fears that Donald Trump’s tariffs will worsen inflation.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee lowered the benchmark federal funds target range to 4 per cent to 4.25 per cent, matching Wall Street expectations.

“Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low,” the FOMC said in a statement, adding that the “balance of risks” had shifted in favour of prioritising its commitment to keep Americans employed over concerns about inflation.

The reduction in borrowing costs follows several economic reports that have shown that hiring in the US has cooled sharply in recent months, while at the same time, the president’s tariffs are still having only a measured impact on inflation.

READ MORE

Elmpark office investment back for sale with reduced €18.5m price tag

‘Delay is fatal’ to Dublin revitalisation plans, says David McRedmond

Fitzwilliam Street Georgian office investment seeking €800,000

German investor begins €70m redevelopment of Meta’s former Dublin headquarters

It also comes as Trump attacks the Fed and its chair Jay Powell, insisting that the central bank should drastically lower borrowing costs to boost the economy.

“Too Late’ MUST CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER THAN HE HAD IN MIND. HOUSING WILL SOAR!!!” the president said on his Truth Social platform on Monday, using his nickname for Powell.

Trump stepped up his assault last month, when he attempted to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud, which she has denied.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning