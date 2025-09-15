Donald Trump calls for US companies to ditch quarterly reporting

Donald Trump has called for US companies to stop reporting quarterly results, adding that a shift to publishing figures twice a year will save them cash and allow executives to focus on their businesses. Photograph: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Donald Trump has called for US companies to stop reporting quarterly results, adding that a shift to publishing figures twice a year will save them cash and allow executives to focus on their businesses.

The US president issued his call in a post on his Truth Social network on Monday, contrasting standard practice in the US with what he depicted as China’s more long-term approach.

Most publicly listed US groups are required to file quarterly and annual financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, known respectively as 10-Q and 10-K disclosures.

“Subject to SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) Approval, Companies and Corporations should no longer be forced to “Report” on a quarterly basis . . . but rather to Report on a “Six (6) Month Basis,” Trump said.

“This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies.”

He added: “Did you ever hear the statement that, “China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis??? Not good!!!”

What can we potentially look forward to in Budget 2026? Listen | 43:30

Quarterly results, which include unaudited financial results and information on corporate matters, are particularly important to US investors because companies must disclose anything material when they do report, meaning they tend to be when government investigations and other legal issues are revealed.

Markets including the European Union and Singapore have already dropped mandatory quarterly reporting, with many groups disclosing their financials on a semi-annual basis.

Quarterly results are closely followed on Wall Street both to assess the performance of individual companies, and also to take the pulse of corporate America more broadly.

Earlier this year, corporate earnings provided vital insights to investors on the financial impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Earnings calls, which some companies hold after they post results, are a chance for analysts and investors to quiz executives on the information they have just disclosed about the quarter.

The latest earnings season, in which many companies reported their second-quarter results, has been a relatively strong one for US businesses in the blue-chip S&P 500 index. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025