Iput secures €4.5m rent roll from three new leases in Dublin’s north docklands

No 3 Dublin Landings: Iput has secured three new tenants that will add €4.5m in annual rental income

Iput Real Estate, the Irish property investment company, has secured three new tenants for its No 3 Dublin Landings office block in the north docklands that will generate a combined €4.5 million in rental income per year.

The lettings will involve the lease of just under 80,000 sq ft of space at the complex. Italian financial services group Mediolanum International Funds has agreed to lease 47,000 sq ft on the second, third and fourth floors of No 3 Dublin Landings.

It will move its Irish headquarters into the block in January 2026, having occupied 20,000 sq ft of space at Iput’s Exchange building since 2019.

Separately, Iput has reserved about 30,000 sq ft of space for two other lettings that are due to be announced shortly. Both companies operate in the financial services sector.

Iput chief executive Niall Gaffney said the company has secured just under €58 per sq ft for the leases, ahead of typical rents for that part of the city. The vacancy rate for the north docks would be “north of 25 per cent”, he said.

No 3 Dublin Landings has five vacant floors, with Microsoft and A & L Goodbody having moved out of the block. Mr Gaffney said the company is spending €5 million on amenities on the ground and lower ground floors at the block, to increase the attractiveness of the building to tenants.

These include a 2,000 sq ft gym, in partnership with Italy’s Technogym, a 112-person event space, a boardroom that can accommodate up to 20 people, and lounge facilities with three staff.

“This is a global trend for the modern workplace, it’s highly amenitised,” Mr Gaffney said. “If, as a city, we want to compete with London, Amsterdam, Munich and so on, that’s the level we need to bring our buildings to. It’s the little things that make the difference and we’ve committed money to that.”

Commenting on its lease deal, Furio Pietribiasi, chief executive of Mediolanum in Ireland, said its new headquarters would offer staff leading facilities to boost their “wellbeing”.

“Our teams will benefit from a holistic wellness experience that blends physical and digital tools to support health awareness and prevention. These new facilities allow our people to enjoy their time at the office and collaborate comfortably, whether during or after work hours.”

No 3 Dublin Landings is a 119,000 sq ft office block in Dublin’s north docks. Originally developed by Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore Group, it was acquired by Iput in 2020.