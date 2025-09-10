Business

DCC to launch £600m buyback in November after healthcare unit sale

Irish conglomerate is seeking to narrow its focus to energy

DCC CEO Donal Murphy speaking at the the group's annual general meeting in July. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
DCC CEO Donal Murphy speaking at the the group's annual general meeting in July. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
Joe Brennan
Wed Sept 10 2025 - 10:00

DCC, the Irish conglomerate seeking to narrow its focus to energy, said it plans to start a £600 million (€694 million) share buyback in November, after confirming on Wednesday that it has completed the sale of its healthcare unit.

Shares in the FTSE 100-listed company, which is led by chief executive Donal Murphy, rose 3.6 per cent in early trading.

DCC said finalisation of the deal, following customary regulatory approvals, is a “material step in the group’s strategy to simplify operations, maximise shareholder value and accelerate the growth of its energy business, the group’s largest and highest returning division”.

The group said in April that it had agreed to sell its healthcare division – which spans the distribution of medical devices to developing and manufacturing nutritional supplements – for £945 million in cash, with £130 million of this deferred for payment within two years. The buyer is HealthCo Investment, which is owned by funds run or advised by London-based private equity firm Investindustrial Advisors.

READ MORE

Irish banks in a deathmatch with Revolut

Student housing giant puts plans on hold and top author hit for €2.1m Revenue settlement

RIAC seeks new development partner for Dawson Street premises

Want your child to go to college? Better start saving now

DCC subsequently went about buying back an initial £100 million of its stock to share the proceeds with investors. That programme is due to compete in the coming weeks.

“DCC also intends to launch a £600 million tender offer shortly after its interim results in November, with the expectation of completing the tender offer in December,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

A further £100 million will be returned to shareholders following receipt of the unconditional deferred consideration, it added.

In July, DCC agreed to sell its information technology distribution business in Ireland and Britain to German-based private equity group Aurelius in a deal worth £100 million. The deal excludes the freehold of a distribution centre in Burnley in England, which is to be sold separately and estimated to be worth £50 million.

That leaves the larger unit in DCC’s technology division, the North America-focused pro tech business, which specialises in audiovisual equipment for events companies, still on the block.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning