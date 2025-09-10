ABP names Laurence P Goodman as chairman

ABP Food Group is the largest beef processor in Ireland and the UK. Photograph: PA

Laurence P Goodman, the son of entrepreneur and beef tycoon Larry Goodman, has been appointed as the chairman of the ABP Food Group.

The Louth-based company said its new chairman has “extensive prior experience in the company at plant and divisional level” and was stepping into the role “as planned”.

The current chairman, former Glanbia boss John Moloney is to step down following a five-year term in the role, the meat processor said.

The company acknowledged the “service, direction and leadership” given by John Moloney during his time as chairman. He will now join the broader group supervisory board.

ABP Food Group is the largest beef processor in Ireland and the UK, employing more than 14,000 people across 50 manufacturing plants in nine countries, including Poland, England, Scotland and Spain.

Across four divisions, red meat, pet foods, renewables and proteins, the company generates annual revenue beyond £4.3 billion (€5 billion).

ABP was founded by Larry Goodman in 1954, who remained as a director with the company until he was in his mid 80s before stepping down in late 2023. His eldest son, Laurence Goodman was appointed to the board of the company - and its supervisory board - in 2021.

The other members of the supervisory board are: accountant Fergal O’Dwyer, long-time ABP executives Finbarr McDonnell; Smurfit Kappa Group chief HR officer, Sharon Whitehead; Chris Martin, the former chief executive of retailer Musgraves; and Tom Kirwan who served as managing director of the company’s UK operations.

The company’s executive team includes chief executive Frank Stephenson, formerly of Glanbia; chief financial officer, John Tuite who also held the position at Ryanair, and Aaron O’Neill.

The company announced €28.5 million in investment to upgrade a Scottish beef processing facility in Perth, Scotland in 2024. The investment created 80 new jobs, bringing the staff at their Scottish operations beyond 800 people.