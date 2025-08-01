AIB first-half net profit falls 16% amid lower interest rates

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said said the bank "continues to perform well in a resilient Irish economy against a backdrop of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty" Picture by Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.

AIB’s net profit fell 16 per cent to €927 million for the first half of the year, as net interest income declined amid falling interest rates.

Net interest income decreased by 10 per cent year-on-year to €1.87 million, AIB said in its latest interim report. Still, the effect of falling rates was marginally offset by a €400 million increase in loans over the course of the six months, to €71.6 billion.

Other income fell by 9 per cent to €358 million, as higher fee and commission income was mainly offset by lower equity investment gains, it said.

The bank reiterated its full-year forecast that net interest income will amount to €3.6 billion. Last year’s result was €4.12 billion. The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut its main rate from 4 per cent to 2 per cent since June last year. Other income is expected to come in at about €750 million.

AIB announced its first interim dividend since the financial crisis, saying it will pay 12.328 cents per share, or a total of €263 million.

“The group continues to perform well in a resilient Irish economy against a backdrop of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty,” said chief executive Colin Hunt.

The bank booked a net loan loss charge of €85 million for the first half, up from €61 million for the year-earlier period.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe recently sold the State’s remaining 2 per cent stake in AIB for €305.3 million, bringing the total recovered to date from the bank to €19.8 billion.

It means that AIB is set to fall about €700 million short of repaying its €20.8 billion taxpayer rescue bill, including the expected €300 million the Government is on track to receive from selling back stock warrants it continues to hold in the bank.

The bank said earlier this month that it will require staff eligible for hybrid working to return to its branches and offices three days a week on a phased basis, introducing the tightest rules among Irish retail banks.

The new regime will take full effect from the start of 2026. AIB had more than 10,400 employees at the end of last year. The group commenced a hybrid working model in early 2022, where the number of office days depend on the role. Hybrid-eligible employees were expected to be in the office for at least two days a week.