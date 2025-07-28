Ballsbridge Post Office site tipped for bar/restaurant with retail and gallery space

The hospitality group which operates Hogan’s pub on Dublin’s South Great George’s Street has lodged plans for a new pub restaurant at the former Ballsbridge Post Office in Dublin 4.

The group, led by Declan O’Regan, has lodged plans through Telfer Ltd with Dublin City Council to change the use of the two-storey former post office on Shelbourne Rd to a licensed bar restaurant with retail and gallery space.

The application comes as revenues at the pub group jumped by €1.3 million last year.

The most recent accounts for Telfer Ltd show that it recorded pretax profits of €1.25 million as revenues increased by 11 per cent from €11.32 million to €12.6 million in the 12 months to the end of May 2024.

A planning conservation report drawn up by Crimmins Architects and lodged with the new application states that the objective of the proposed works “is to stop the deterioration of the building by sensitive repair and adaptation and to give it a use that can support its survival both physically and economically”.

Built in 1889, Ballsbridge Post Office is on the Record of Protected Structures held by Dublin City Council for its architectural social quality, which contributes to the character and heritage of the city.

The report says existing signage “will remain an important aspect of the proposal. Any original memorabilia relating to An Post will be retained and featured as an opportunity to nod to the original use”.

Crimmins says its clients “are keen to maintain the character of the space with the fit out. This will have an overall positive impact”.

“All efforts will be taken to ensure that necessary new work on the historic structures looks appropriate and is in keeping with the fabric, materials and style of the original work,” its report says.

It adds that the proposed works will “have minimal detrimental impact on the character of the protected structure”.

“The proposal to change the use of the building to a licensed bar restaurant with retail and gallery along with the proposed repairs and removal of late 20th century partitions will have a hugely positive impact,” the Crimmins report adds.

In Telfer’s 2024 accounts, directors said they were satisfied with the results after the company “enjoyed another profitable year”.

Numbers employed increased from 129 to 133 as staff costs rose from €3.7 million to €4.6 million.

A connected Declan O’Regan pub firm, The Secret Bar Ltd, recorded pretax profits of €175,746 on revenues of €3.96 million in the 12 months to the end of May last.