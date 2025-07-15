Wholesale electricity prices fall to lowest level since April 2024

Wind turbines around Invern in Connemara, Co Galway. The share of electricity demand met by Irish wind farms was up slightly at 30 per cent last month. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

The average wholesale price of electricity per megawatt hour fell for the fifth month in a row in June to €95.21, its lowest level since April 2024.

On days last month with the most wind power, the average cost of a megawatt hour of electricity was €67.15 but this rose to €115.06 on days when the country relied almost entirely on fossil fuels.

Irish wind farms met 30 per cent of electricity demand in June and Irish solar farms had a record month.

Demand for electricity during June increased marginally, according to the report.

Noel Cunniffe, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland, said: “Our members provided nearly a third of Ireland’s electricity during the first half of 2025 and last month was a particularly strong June month for renewable energy generation.

“Our wind farms are Ireland’s leading source of renewable electricity, playing a key role in reducing our dependency on imported fossil fuels and boosting Ireland’s energy security.

“If we can accelerate the delivery of new wind and solar farms, we can continue to reduce our reliance on imported fossil fuels and put money back in people’s pockets.”

He said renewable energy has saved electricity consumers nearly €1 billion since 2000. “Every time a wind turbine or a set of solar panels is generating electricity, it is pushing down wholesale electricity prices and increasing our supply of clean energy,” he said.

“Last year, wind farms like those in Kerry, Cork and Mayo helped Ireland save more than €1.2 billion on gas spending.”

The information is based on data from Eirgrid’s SCADA, compiled by MullanGrid, Electroroute, and Green Collective.